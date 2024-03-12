Arima women receive a day of care for IWD

News

Selecni Tovar is cared for by Julio Pereira, a Red Cross official who is performing blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure tests. – Photo by Grevic Alvarado

LOCAL and migrant women received a day of care on March 6, from the NGO La Casita of Arima.

Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, director of La Casita, said the activity was part of the celebrations for the International Women’s Day. The event was carried out by officials from the Ministry of Health, Women’s Institute for Alternative Development (Winad), the Family Planning Association and the Red Cross.

Women received advice on sexual orientation, the menstrual cycle, drug and alcohol prevention, blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and HIV tests.

Local and migrant women from Venezuela and Jamaica received guidance on the use of drugs and alcohol on March 6 during a women’s week event. – Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Venezuelan and Jamaican migrant women participated in the event.

Ventura-Brown said: “It is a work of La Casita, co-ordinated with different organisations to facilitate free access to medical services and advice.”

She said the day adhered to this year’s UN motto: Invest in women, accelerate progress.

“It is very important the women have the opportunities and tools to train and empower themselves and know what services and organisations are available, as well as their rights and duties in the society in which they are living, so that they can help themselves and other women to do the same.”

The event was aimed at women of all ages. They received female and male condoms and contraceptives.

Eswick Padmore, an official from the Ministry of Health, explains to women the use of condoms to prevent sexually transmitted diseases during the women’s care day on March 6 in La Casita, Arima. – Photo by Grevic Alvarado