File photo.

Arima police are investigating an incident in which two teenagers were robbed of their cellphones by a bandit on a bicycle on Sunday night.

Police said the 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man were walking near Avocado Park, Arima, at around 8.30 pm when a man on a bicycle approached.

He raised his T-shirt to show a pistol tucked into his pants and asked for their valuables.

He stole an iPhone 7 from each of them, then rode away.