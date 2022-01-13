Arima MP Beckles: Lendore had plans for community

Sports

Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore in the men’s 4×400 relay heats at the Tokyo Games at the Olympic Stadium in Japan last year. –

The late national 400-metre runner Deon Lendore had plans to become more active in the Arima borough.

Lendore lived at Tannis Lane, Arima and recently held talks with constituency MP Pennelope Beckles on ideas to improve the community.

His plans, however, were crushed on Monday night when the three-time TT Olympian died in a car accident in Texas while returning home from practice at Texas A&M University.

Lendore’s death shook the global athletics fraternity and saw tributes pour in from the likes of world number-two 100m sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Chicago Bulls’ point guard Alex Caruso, who attended Texas A&M with the quarter-miler.

The 29-year-old Lendore earned a 2012 Olympic bronze medal in the men’s 4x400m relay and was a triple World Indoor Championships medallist. He also captured gold with the national 4x400m team at the IAAF World Relays in 2019.

Beckles honoured Lendore’s selfless sporting contributions to the nation and rued his untimely death, which cut short a prolific athletic career.

On Tuesday, the Arima MP posted to her Facebook page: “Its times like these we stop, reflect, and wonder, ‘Why?’ Today, TT has been plunged into mourning, as we learn of the sudden passing of our star athlete and Olympic medalist, Deon Lendore.

Arima MP Pennelope Beckles –

“Deon gave his all to his country and the community of Arima. In fact, what makes this so unbelievable is that Deon and I spoke, at length, about ways that he could give back to his community and develop his future.”

Lendore attended Queen’s Royal College and then joined the Abilene Wildcats track and field club where his talent, like many others, was nurtured under the guidance of coach Charlie Joseph.

After their historic Olympic bronze-medal run in 2012, Lendore and teammates Jarrin Solomon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lalonde Gordon, were awarded Humming Bird Medal (gold).

Beckles added, “I wish to extend condolences to his family and friends and by extension the people of TT. May Deon’s Legacy live on.”

On Tuesday Newsday spoke to a Tannis Lane resident, who wished to remain unidentified, on Lendore’s death and what his achievements on the international stage may have had on the community.

He said, “He was a cool test. He was very normal when he came back down from Olympics. He mingled with everyone and went and lime like normal.

“He was a definite role model to the youths. Everyone who comes from this area saw something that they’re not really accustomed seeing. Nobody from up here never really reach the Olympics, you know. He put us on the map, more or less. He was something to look forward to.

“I feel sad because I know his mother well. I actually know her more than I know Deon. She is very proud of her son. And even if she wasn’t proud of him, that’s still her son.”

The family is still finalising funeral arrangements for the ex-national athlete, who had planned to return home next week.