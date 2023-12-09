Arima mayor shaken up over brother’s house fire

News

The home of Maharaj Westside Supermarket and Jumbo Foods Supermarket Ltd CEO Kumar Maharaj caught fire on Friday morning on Hadeed Ave, Calvary Hill, Arima. Arima mayor and ADM Import Export Distributors Ltd CEO Balliram Maharaj and Hearty Foods owner Ishwar Maharaj also live on the compound in separate houses. Several independent water trucks were also dispatched to put out the blaze. – Angelo Marcelle

The Arima Fire Station responded to a call at around 10.55 am to the compound where Arima Mayor Balliram Maharaj lives.

In a phone interview with Newsday, deputy mayor Jovan Roberts said the house of the mayor’s brother, Kumar, was on fire. The two share a compound but have separate houses.

Roberts said there were no reported injuries and despite being shaken up, the mayor was in good spirits. He described the fire as major, but did not give a damage estimate.

Roberts said no other houses on the compound were affected.

Newsday also contacted Adanna Sween, the mayor’s press secretary, who said a statement would be issued.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.