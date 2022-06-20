Arima man shot in neck

News

File photo

A 23-year-old Arima man is being treated after he was shot in his neck early on Sunday morning.

Police said members of the Arima Crime Patrol Unit received a report of a man being shot at Amazon Road, Wallerfield, at around 5.50 am and went to the scene.

Police took the man to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated and listed in a critical and unresponsive condition.

The man was then taken to another hospital where he remained warded up to Sunday afternoon.

Investigators visited the area where the man was found but were not able to get any further information on what led to the shooting.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.