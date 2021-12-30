Arima man shot dead while driving

News

An Arima man was shot dead by gunmen near his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Ryan Pitt, 40, was driving his panel van on La Retreat Road, Arima, at around 5.15 pm when a white Nissan AD Wagon drove in front of him, blocking him.

Three gunmen got out and shot Pitt several times before getting back in the car and driving off.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and called the police.

A team of police from the Northern Division Task Force found Pitt in the van, which appeared to have run off the road into in a bushy area.

Crime scene investigators found 16 spent shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.