Arima man shot at during robbery
A 33-year-old Arima man narrowly escaped death when a bandit shot at him and robbed him on Thursday night.

Police said the man was driving his white Mazda car on Andrew Lane, D’Abadie at around 11.45 pm when a white Nissan AD Wagon blocked his car.

A bandit got out, grabbed the man by his T-shirt and announced a robbery.

The man struggled with the bandit and ran away, leaving his car behind, when he heard gunshots.

After hiding nearby the man went back to the car and found $2,000 missing. His wallet, documents and music equipment were also stolen.

Police went to the area and found two spent shells.

Arima CID are continuing enquiries.