Arima man found dead hours after gunshots heard

News

Stock photo

Police are probing the death of a 20-year-old Arima man whose body was found on Tuesday morning.

Police said the body of Mikhail Hamilton was found by a relative in the yard of his home at Bolo Alley, Hoyte Avenue, Arima, at around 10 am.

Sources said Hamilton had multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

The relative called the police and officers of the Arima CID and the Pinto Police Post visited the scene.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II also visited the scene with a district medical officer.

Residents told police they remembered hearing gunshots at around 10 pm on Monday.

Arima visited the area shortly after but did not find anything.