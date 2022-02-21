Arima man dies after gun attack at construction site

News

Stock photo

AN Arima man was gunned down on Sunday afternoon when he and another man were ambushed at a construction site.

Police reported that at about 1.30pm officers of Northern Division Task Force South responded to a report of shooting at Sunflower Drive, Jacob Hill, Wallerfield, Arima.

On arrival they met relatives of the deceased, Junior Williams, 37, of Demerara Heights, Arima.

Police were told that Williams and a man identified only as “Fergie” had been shot while at work and were taken to the Arima Health Facility, where Williams was declared dead.

No motive was given for the shootings.