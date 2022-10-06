Arima man charged with murdering girlfriend

News

Krystal Long

A 39-year-old Arima man was charged with murdering his girlfriend after her autopsy revealed she was beaten to death, and did not fall after a night of drinking.

Jason Clarke was charged on Thursday with killing Krystal Long.

Long, 37, the mother of three, of Santa Rosa Heights, Arima, was found dead at Sapodilla Drive Crescent in Arima on September 9.

Her autopsy, done on September 19, said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Long was buried on September 23.

On September 28 relatives of Long spoke with Newsday and called on police to close the case.

Clarke was arrested a day later and handed over to the Homicide Bureau, which took over the case from Arima police after the autopsy.