An Arima man was gunned down while liming at his home on Tuesday night.

Police said Steven Castillo, 19, was at his Peters Avenue, Demerara Road, home at around 10.45 pm when two gunmen stormed the house and shot him several times in the head and chest.

They got into a dark blue Nissan AD Wagon and drove off.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force and homicide investigators went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Castillo dead.

Crime scene investigators also visited and found three spent shells and a live round of ammunition.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

The post Arima man, 19, shot dead at home appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.