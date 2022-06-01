Arima hospital to be decommissioned on Sunday

News

Arima General Hospital.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Arima Hospital will be decommissioned as a covid19 facility on Sunday.

Speaking at the health ministry’s covid19 virtual media conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said,

“This Sunday, June 5, will be the official handover of the Arima Hospital to the Arima community so it can be used as both a primary and secondary facility.”

The Arima hospital was operationalised on a phased basis on June 15, 2020, after being opened on June 9.