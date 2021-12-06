Arima farmer shot by trap gun

News

File photo

A 60-year-old Arima farmer is in hospital after he was shot and wounded in his garden on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man was tending his crops in the Heights of Aripo at around 3.50 pm when he heard a gunshot and felt a burning on his right ankle.

Another man who was in the garden at the time called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force took the man to the Arima Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Arima police went to the area on Monday morning and found a trap gun.