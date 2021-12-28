Ari Fletcher Denies Moneybagg Yo Did Plastic Surgery After Photo Wet Viral

Ari Fletcher is defending Moneybagg Yo after a photo was posted online by a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, causing fans to speculate that the rapper might be getting a matching BBL like his girlfriend.

The photo posted by Desai Plastic Surgery shows Moneybagg Yo posing with a plastic surgeon who captioned the photo “my favourite kind of money.”

Many fans were quick to ask what the rapper was there for, while some even suggested that he might be there to sculpt some surgery abs.

“What he get? Fake abs?” one person said on IG. Another said, “he got himself a bbl just like shawty,” referring to the origin of Ari’s shape.

Another person commented, “he’s definitely had surgery before folks lol,” which was co-signed by another commenter, “he was ‘shouted out’ once before. I think he had his chin touched up…because everyone was comparing him to Michael myers before.”

Moneybagg Yo Maybach

Ari Fletcher later came to defend her man, saying that he wasn’t there for plastic surgery.

“Bagg went to get his teeth done and doctors work in the same building. Just a picture, relax. Lol.”

Some fans, however, didn’t believe her.

“He get his teeth done every 2 days,” one skeptical commenter said. “It’s ok if he buying a 6pack we not gone judge,” another said.

While plastic surgeries like liposuction are quite common among female entertainers, it’s not the case for male artistes, particularly male rappers in the industry. Very few male rappers have admitted to going under the knife in the past.

In 2018, Kanye West revealed he was addicted to opioids after getting plastic surgery done to remove body fat. Ye admitted that he was in severe pain and ended up being hooked on pills. “I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction, right?” Kanye admitted in an interview with TMZ. “And they gave me opioids.”

Earlier this year, Funkmaster Flex also admitted to getting lipo on his body and even shared video clips of him getting the procedure done. Funk Flex also called out Drake, Kanye West, and LL Cool J for getting lipo.

“I went public with it just because I thought everyone did — now, I can’t say I seen, but I can say, you know, I did, to my knowledge, Drake and Kanye and LL [COOL J] and people like that, that’s what they were doing,” Funkmaster Flex said.