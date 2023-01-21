Are Bajans ready to subscribe to American bank holiday laws? Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Bajans hate when a bank holiday falls on a Saturday.

And with the Caribbean always looking to the bigger countries when adopting many policies, some locals think it is high enough that the Gem of the Caribbean to North America on this topic.

What does America do when a bank holiday falls on a Saturday?

If a holiday falls on a Saturday, it will be observed the day before (Friday). If the holiday falls on a Sunday, it is observed the next day (Monday).

Fun fact: The US has a Uniform Monday Holiday Act

What is that?

The Act was signed into law on June 1, 1968, and took effect on January 1, 1971, and it was to increase the number of three-day weekends on the calendar. So some holidays were moved to Mondays.

Washington’s Birthday (colloquially Presidents’ Day) and Memorial Day were moved to Mondays. Columbus Day was made a federal holiday and permanently place on a Monday. This created long weekends with three days off ending with the holidays, such as Memorial Day Weekend.

While all current federal holidays have also been made public holidays in all 50 states, each state is not bound to observe the holidays on the same dates as the federal holidays.

Which holidays can’t be moved to Mondays?

New Year’s Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas

Was any holiday changed and switched back?

Yes! When the Uniforms Monday Act was passed, Veterans Day was moved from November 11 to the fourth Monday in October, but in 1978 it was returned to November 11, the actual date of the end of World War I.

January 21 is Errol Barrow Day in Barbados and this year it has fallen on a Saturday.

Today, many Barbadians are happy to celebrate the Father of Independence but sad that on the one hand, it’s not an extra day home and on the other, for those who work Monday to Friday and only have Saturdays to run their business and shopping errands, it is a major inconvenience.

Here are some of the comments on Bajan Twitter:

Errol Barrow didn’t fight the War of Independence so that we could celebrate his bank holiday on a SaturdayA Bank holiday on a Saturday is a Sank holiday Let holidays that fall on Saturday be observed on MondayBank holidays on Saturdays are absolute foolishnessIt should be against the law for bank holidays to be on Saturday…that got me offsetRemember if you are feeling useless, just know that a Saturday bank holiday is more useless than you are #perspective

