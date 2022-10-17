Architect dies two months after shooting

News

Nikhil Luthra, left, with former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj in a photo taken in 2020. –

TWO months after he was shot while liming, Lebanese building designer Elie Hajaly, 51, has died.

Hajaly died at the Port of Spain General Hospital on October 8. He is the second person killed after the gun attack at The Residence nightclub at One Woodbrook Place on August 13.

Businessman Nikhil Luthra, 34, of Pelican Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas and Hajaly, 51, of Westmoorings were shot while liming on the patio of the club at about 2.30 am. Luthra died that day.

A third person, Roger Ramdeo, 34, of Princes Town was shot but survived.

Hajaly, who came to Trinidad ten years ago and was involved in designing several major projects, was the intended target, police said.

Police reported that the three were sitting with their backs to the road when a man with a red bandanna across his face and a hoodie, opened fire on the group. The killer then escaped in a Toyota Axio.