Archbishop Jason Gordon: Make more sacrifices

Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon speaks during Good Friday Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain.

“WHAT we celebrate today is not ordinary. Jesus is teaching us something about sacrifice, he’s teaching us that there is no communion without sacrifice.”

This is what Archbishop of Port of Spain Jason Gordon said during mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on Good Friday.

He urged the faithful to learn from the ways of Jesus, sacrifice more and be more vulnerable when it comes to love.

Gordon said sacrifice is important especially when it comes to having a connection with God and he encouraged people to do just that. He added that every family has a person who sacrifices to ensure their family’s needs are met. Gordon asked the congregation to think about who in their families may make sacrifices for them.

Gordon continued, “Somebody has to be vulnerable enough to say regardless of what he or she is doing, I will put myself out there and even risk being rejected in doing that. That’s the nature of sacrifice.”

He added, “The purpose of the mother and father who make daily sacrifices for their family is to teach their children how to make daily sacrifices for the sake of other people.”

Gordon said the only way to go forward as a church, a family and a nation is when people are ready to become vulnerable and make sacrifices and demonstrate what true love is.

He added, “What we are we doing (today) is not feeling sorry for Jesus, we are accepting our invitation for sacrificial love.”

Gordon said a lot of people have a lot of people cases of steel around their hearts that was locked by a “key of distrust,” but they must find ways to remove it.

He said it’s so they can accept love and make more sacrifices in hopes of sharing that love to others.