Archbishop Gordon’s official car involved in fatal accident

Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon

THE Archbishop of Port of Spain’s official vehicle was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday night after a woman was knocked while attempting to cross the Audrey Jeffers Highway, Cocorite.

Police said the yet-to-be identified woman was killed on the spot.

According to police, at about 7.30 pm the Archbishop’s driver was headed west in the official blue Volkswagen when the woman ran across the road near the Cocorite Fish Market.

The driver reported that he had the

green light at the time of the accident. It is not yet known if Archbishop Jayson Gordon was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officers of the St James Police Station are continuing investigations.