Archbishop Gordon expresses condolences on death of Pope Benedict XVI

File photo: Pope Benedict XVI opens his arms during his final general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, on February 27, 2013, before retiring. – AP Photo

Archbishop Jason Gordon has extended his condolences to the loved ones of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday morning.

He said in a Facebook post, “He was very special in the history of our church. A great light and one of the brightest European thinkers in our time. He laid the intellectual foundations that Pope Francis continues to build upon. In TT, let us offer Mass and pray today for the repose of his soul.”

Benedict who died at 95 was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job in February 2013. This meant the global Catholic Church had two Popes since Pope Francis was elected as his successor, but he was not an acting one. He then adopted the title of Pope Emeritus which acknowledged his existence and tenure as a living former head of the church.

There is also an Oscar-nominated film The Two Popes, an adaptation of Benedict’s resignation and Francis’ appointment. It was released in 2019 and takes viewers throughout the journey of Benedict’s time at the Vatican.