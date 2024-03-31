Archbishop Gordon: Ego is edging God out

News

Archbishop Jason Gordon prays for a young parishioner during Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, on March 31. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

DURING Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Independence Square, Port of Spain on March 31, Archbishop Jason Gordon called on members of the congregation and the population to put their ego aside and allow God to work on their lives.

Several times during the homily, Gordon made passionate pleas for citizens to humble themselves before God and disassociate with the culture of “ego and power” which he believes has led to the breakdown of many facets of society. In order to experience the true resurrection of Jesus Christ, the archbishop said believers must first be willing to receive and allow God’s light to shine through them.

For that light to shine, he said, “You and I have to empty ourselves of our ego and seek the truth of Jesus Christ and seek all that he asks of us. Have you realised, the more you grow your ego, the less happy your life is?”

The desire and strive to search out power and authority are not as fulfilling as it ought to be, Gordon said.

“The more you’re calling shots, the more you’re getting power and the more you’re exercising power, the more you’re belittling people, the less happy you are,” Gordon continued.

“We are in a culture of ego. Ego is edging God out. Look at the culture. Our ego and being filled with ourselves is creating every problem of darkness we are experiencing in our lives, with our families, in the workplace, in our churches and in our nation.”

During Thursday’s mass, Gordon highlighted the importance of the Eucharist to believers in their connection with Jesus Christ, and he also spoke of the humility needed on the road to achieving eternal life.

During Sunday’s mass, he again asked believers to be humble.

“Only the way of humility, my self empties. To be true disciples of Jesus Christ, you must let go of yourselves and allow God in,” he said.

“If you have a cup, and it’s filled to the brim with water, and somebody offers you pure gold, there is no space in that cup to receive anything else, is there?”

Similarly, the cup, as a representation of the worshippers’ lives, must have room for God to intervene and pour into it.

“If you’re filled to the brim with ego, and God is offering you eternal life and the power of the resurrection, there is no space to receive anything in that cup, is there?

“Brothers and sisters, the message of the resurrection is a message of humility. And God’s power is at work in human weakness, because in our weakness, God is strong. In our weakness, we know how much we need Him.”

He said by removing the ego and desire for power and other worldly possessions or desires, believers can then truly aspire to be as one with Jesus Christ.

“By recognising that I no longer live for myself, but I live for Christ Jesus, who lives in me. And when I went into the baptism of water, I died with Christ to rise with him to new life.

“I must no longer live for myself. I must now live for Christ Jesus, who set me free. As we celebrate the resurrection, let us pray to God for grace, because it is only through His grace that we may follow Jesus.”