AR-15 rifle, 21 rounds of ammo seized in Sea Lots

SEIZED: An AR 15 assault rifle which along with 21 rounds of ammunition was found and seized by police in Sea Lots early on Thursday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

AN AR-15 assault rifle and 21 rounds of ammunition were seized by police during an anti-crime exercise in Sea Lots early Thursday morning.

Port of Spain Task Force officers and members of the police canine unit visited an area in Pioneer Drive, at around 5.40 am and found the rifle under sheets of galvanise. The officers also found 21 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

No one was arrested. Police searched several areas in Sea Lots and Arima but did not find anything illegal.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Nurse, Snr Supt Brandon John and Supt Daly and led by ASP Walker, acting Insp Knott with field operations involving Sgt Alexander, Cpls Sookhoo, Thomas, Huggins, St Bernard, Williams and Harripersad, PCs Aguillera, Williams, Campbell, Cupidore, Boucaud, Chaitu, Sammy, Remy, Perez and Rose.