Applicants for cruise-ship jobs sleep outside NAPA

Hopefuls wait in line at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Sapin on Friday to apply for jobs offered by Royal Caribbean Group International cruise ships. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

GREVIC ALVARADO and NICHOLAS BAYLEY

Hundreds of people slept in front of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on Thursday night to try to deliver their documents early for one of the jobs available on Royal Caribbean Group International cruise ships.

About 2,000 people are expected to be eligible for about 500 jobs in various categories such as food and beverage management, culinary arts, guest service and relations, hotel management and entertainment.

Large numbers of police, umbrellas to protect from the sun and rain and chairs to withstand the long wait were noticeable on Friday, the last day for applications.

Casey Clement told Newsday her two sisters arrived at 7 pm on Thursday to try to be among the first to get in when NAPA’s doors opened. They came from central Trinidad.

“My sisters slept across from NAPA. It really is a very good opportunity that Royal Caribbean is giving to the people of TT,” said Clement.

Her two sisters are applying for jobs in cruise-ship casinos.

“They have been working in casinos here for ten years, so they have the experience to get a better work and to be better people. They delivered their documents; now they must wait to be selected.”

“It’s nice to have these opportunities right after the covid19 pandemic. We need to make up for lost time and apply for these jobs,” Clement said.

Tonica Williams came to NAPA from Siparia. As she left, she said she was happy to try to make her dream of working on a cruise ship come true.

“I got to NAPA in the middle of the night and managed to turn in my documents after 10am. Long waiting time that I hope is worth it.”

Clifton Rayli is a bartender from La Horquetta.

“I couldn’t miss this opportunity they are giving us Trinidadians to aspire to a good job,” he said.

Dianne Bishop was there since 5.45 am, while on Tuesday she was there since 3 am and spent the entire day waiting to be interviewed and submit her resume, but could not do so because of the crowd.

“More of a flow today, which made me feel much more encouraged to stay, unlike the chaos on Tuesday,” she said.

A 20-year-old woman who did not want to give her name said she was also there on Tuesday and left disappointed by the arrangements.

“I thought it would be much more organised, since we had all our documents prepared and sent in. Instead, I came here and found no order at all. It’s been difficult.”

Now, all applicants must wait for the call that may make their dreams come true.