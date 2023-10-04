Antigua fire leaves 100 jobless

News

A fire at the Antigua Yacht Club has resulted in the loss of several businesses and left more than 100 people jobless.

In a Facebook post, Antigua prime minister Gaston Browne said the Yacht Club Marina was “…completely gutted by fire. Several businesses were destroyed resulting in at least 100 job losses. Sad! Notwithstanding, we give thanks and soldier on; while assisting the business and property owners to rebuild.”

The fire occurred during the passage of strong winds and rains associated with the passage of Topical Storm Philippe on Tuesday, according to CANA News Network.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority yachting and sailing business development manager Devin Joseph told SuperyachtNews that no-one had been hurt or injured.

“First and foremost, the most important thing is that everyone is safe. No one has been hurt or injured The commercial building, however, has been fully destroyed, which housed the Dock Master’s office, Cloggy’s Restaurant, Turtle Surf Shop, Skulduggery Bar and Café, Ari Fish Shop, Dockside Supermarket, Marina Gym, and Seabreeze Bar And Café.”

Browne said that the Yacht Club Marina was the place where the “Alfa Nero was docked.”

CANA said the 81.3-metre Alfa Nero, which was declared abandoned by the government of Antigua and Barbuda, was sold at auction on June 16 for $67,000,677, but has been wrapped up in litigation ever since.

Former Google chief executive officer, Eric Schmidt to whom the yacht had been solid, is reported to have backed out of the deal amid “legal wrangling”.

SuperYachtNews said government authorities had said a central reason for seizing and attempting to sell Alfa Nero was that if it sank during a tropical storm or hurricane, it would block the waterways and cause an ecological disaster. The yacht was moved on Monday before the storm.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, it is speculated it was caused by a lightning strike during the passage of the tropical storm.