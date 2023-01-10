Antigua and Barbuda: PM Gaston Browne announces projects for 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Brown enlisted the projects that are all set to be completed and served to the benefit of the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda in the year 2023.

Ensuring a significant amount of investment in the country, PM Gaston Browne added that “ Record cruise ships, Hotels full, an all-new Port facility and ever-rising economic trends. And, now even bigger vision for the future.

PM Browne envisaged the following projects to be accomplished in 2023:

1: The Antigua Cruise Port, which is worth $270 million. The project has already commenced within the first quarter of 2023.

2: Performing Arts Centre: About the Performing arts centre, PM Browne highlighted it as one of the most significant projects to ensure a holistic upliftment of citizens of Antigua and Barbuda. The platform is meant to provide a platform for people to express their interest in performing arts. The reconstruction of the project will be undertaken in 2023.

3: UWI Five Island Campus, which has already been funded with $216 million by Saudi Arabia and is set to begin in 2023.

4: The Harrison Centre, which is already in progress.

5: The Royal Caribbean International Beach Club, worth Saudi$270 million and set to be constructed in 2023 and is expected to boost international tourism in the country.

With numerous established projects and many underways, Antigua and Barbuda have developed under the administration of Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The efficiency with which the Browne government has held the country above in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic and furious Hurricanes is commendable.

The developmental projects, such as the broke ground on Phase 1 of the Golden Grove School Expansion project, have been implemented. In the initial stage, a new classroom wing with a capacity of 90 students, and three additional classrooms on the second floor in Phase 2 of the project. In the third phase, the school; compound will be renovated.

The development of cruise has also been considerable, with the commencement of 5th Berth to accommodate the Oasis-class ships.

