Fol­low­ing a de­bate which spanned just over three hours and a brief com­mit­tee stage, the mo­tion to ex­tend the leg­is­la­tion was de­feat­ed af­ter all 19 Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress MPs ab­stained from the vote in the House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives yes­ter­day.