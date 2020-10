As the Bud­get de­bate wound down yes­ter­day evening, an an­ti-do­mes­tic vi­o­lence demon­stra­tion formed out­side the Red House.

Gov­ern­ment’s in­creased al­lo­ca­tion for Agri­cul­ture in the 2020/21 Bud­get was well re­ceived by Min­is­ter of Agri­cul­ture Clarence Ramb­harat yes­ter­day.