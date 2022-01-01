Anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu laid to rest at state funeral in South Africa

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s family and friends gathered for his official state funeral on New Year’s Day in Cape Town, capping a week of events honoring a man long considered to be the moral compass of South Africa.

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90. He had been in poor health for several years.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the main eulogy during the service at St. George’s Cathedral. Tutu’s body will be cremated in a private ceremony after Saturday’s requiem mass and will then be interred behind the pulpit at the cathedral.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu pictured in Cape Town in April 2019.

For decades, Tutu was one of the primary voices pushing the South African government to end apartheid, the country’s official policy of racial segregation. He won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, before apartheid ended in the early 1990s and the long-imprisoned Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s first Black president.

The revered anti-apartheid fighter will be remembered as one of the most important voices of the 20th century. However, his funeral was set to be subdued: Before he died, Tutu asked for a simple service and the cheapest available coffin, according to two of his foundations.

