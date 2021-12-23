Anthony Williams’s funeral next Thursday

News

Anthony Williams. Photo via Pan Trinbago

The funeral of the late pan pioneer Anthony Muffman” Williams will take place on December 30 at 11.30 am at Lee’s Funeral Directors, Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, his caregiver Yoland Thomas said. The late pan arranger, tuner and inventor died on 2 am on Tuesday at the St James Medical Complex. He was 90 and died from covid19-related complications.

Williams’s list of achievements and innovations were many, including being the inventor of the spider web pan which is used in the modern steel orchestra. Williams will be cremated at 2 pm at the St James crematorium, Long Circular Road. There will be a Zoom link for people who wish to view the service, but that has to be further arranged with Pan Trinbago, Thomas said.