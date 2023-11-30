ANSA McAL launches contractors academy

News

Graduates of the Ansa Construction Contractors Academy. –

Ansa Construction has announced its ANSA McAL Construction Sector Contractors Academy, citing the constantly evolving business landscape, driven by innovation, technology and changing societal values for its birth.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ansa outlined its commitment to pioneering a new business approach that “transcends” traditional models, emphasising innovation, purpose and sustainability. The release said the creation of the academy aligns with the ANSA McAL Group’s vision of a future of infinite and sustainable possibilities through Caribbean creativity and resilience.

The release said the academy embodies the organisation’s goal of making a difference by inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship, promoting sustainable practices, fostering education and skill development and fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

The academy provides training to young professionals with the aim of elevating them into successful careers in the construction industry.

The project was launched in August with a pilot training course focusing on Bestcrete Pavers: Laying and Installation.

The sessions were held over a three-month period and focused on building competencies in the approved method of paver-laying and installation, marketing, sales, customer interaction, preparing quotations and after-sale service.

The course culminated with an exhibition on November 10, when the participants displayed their paving designs and celebrated their technical and creative achievements.

Head of the construction sector Christian Llanos said he was moved to witness the pride and gratitude expressed by the graduating cohort for the dedication of the ANSA McAL facilitators and the hands-onknowledge and training received.

He said it will not only aid in their skill in laying Bestcrete pavers but also with interacting with customers, selling their craft and making their individual businesses an overall success.