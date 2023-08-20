ANSA McAL Foundation donates to preschool, poor

News

Kate Agard of the Morvant preschool, Children of the Rock, receives a $40,000 donation towards equipping their STEM lab from ANSA McAL Foundation director Nigel Sabga. – Photo courtesy ANSA McAL Foundation

A Morvant preschool got a donation of $40,000 from the ANSA McAL Foundation which will help buy equipment for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab.

A statement from the foundation said the Rock Education Support Service (RESS) got the donation for its Children of the Rock preschool lab in Morvant, which they hope to equip with microscopes and a large touchscreen for educating children, two to five year olds.

Kate Agard of RESS said, “The whole idea is to transform the Morvant community through education.”

The preschool graduates 45 students a year and has a multi-purpose room for dance and the arts.

In addition, the foundation donated $50,000 in corned beef to be included in hampers through the Living Water Community (LWC) as part of its weekly drive.

A media statement said LWC received the corned beef from AMCO, an ANSA McAL company.

Rosemary Scott of LWC said the donation would be included in the organisation’s weekly hampers, including all the basics and different types of meat. She said the number of people accessing the hamper programme has recently increased considerably.

“We have been helping the new poor who have not been able to reintegrate into society since covid,” Scott said.

The statement added that the foundation also donated $50,000 worth of paint from ANSA Coatings to the Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW). Members of the workshop hope to repaint its headquarters in St Clair.

The TTW has been doing theatre training and play production since 1959.

They recently began a theatre training programme for the children of Venezuelan migrants.