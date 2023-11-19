News

Another drive-by shooting in Port of Spain on Saturday night left one man dead and five others injured.

This incident comes within 24 hours of a previous drive-by shooting on St Paul Street that claimed two lives and left two others hospitalised.

The latest shooting took place on Duncan Street. Christian Sansavoir of Duncan Street was killed. The injured men, Anton Olliveire, Mathias Kingsale, Shane Duncan, Robert Inglebert and Jaheim Brown, were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The vehicle used in the attack, a white Nissan Xtrail, was later discovered abandoned on St Paul Street. The police service said the escalating violence is a result of an ongoing gang war.

On Friday, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher issued a statement warning criminals, “Be prepared to face the consequences.” She said the police service remains focused and intent on achieving targets set for the reduction of crime. “Criminals have made their intentions clear and so have we and our message to them is, if you intend to be on the wrong side of the law, know that we are coming after you. The question is not if, but when we will get you.”

Harewood-Christopher said the TTPS will sustain its efforts to build on the successes achieved this year and the TTPS various units will conduct strategic intelligence-led exercises in the upcoming weeks, extending through Christmas and into the New Year.

“We will maintain the intensity of our operations to protect our young people and to give all citizens the confidence and assurance that we are working to ensure their safety and security.”

Newsday contacted the Head of the Homicide Bureau Snr Supt Rishi Singh, who declined to comment on either shooting.