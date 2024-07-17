Another dengue death, 303 infected

News

LITTLE KILLER: An aedes aegypti mosquito feeds on the blood of a worker at a laboratory in Buenos Aires, Argentina where research is ongoing into the biological and genetic characteristics of this type of mosquito which is the vector for diseases including dengue fever, zika and chikungunya. AFP PHOTO

ONE more person has died from dengue fever bringing the country’s total this year to three, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on July 17.

“The ministry confirms there are 303 laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever and three laboratory-confirmed deaths.”

The statement said dengue was spread by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, with symptoms appearing five-six days after being bitten, and lasting one-two weeks.

The ministry said symptoms include fever, headaches, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, skin rash, nausea/vomiting and diarrhoea.

The statement advised the public the best way to reduce the incidence of mosquito borne diseases was by eliminating the mosquito’s breeding sites.

The public was urged to take five steps to do so:

1. Dispose of all unwanted articles, derelict vehicles or appliances in the yard or environs which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds.

2. Cover water containers such as tanks, barrels, drums or buckets with a mosquito-proof covering.

3. Cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes.

4. Clean drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water.

5. Use mosquito nets and insect repellent, when appropriate as a means of personal protection.