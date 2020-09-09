Another COVID death recorded, total now 39

The Min­istry of Health has record­ed an­oth­er COVID re­lat­ed death-bring­ing to­day’s to­tal to two. The min­istry al­so stat­ed that 44 ad­di­tion­al cas­es have been re­port­ed. The to­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es now stands at 1,609.
