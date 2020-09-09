The Ministry of Health has recorded another COVID related death-bringing today’s total to two. The ministry also stated that 44 additional cases have been reported. The total number of active cases now stands at 1,609.
Tue Sep 8 , 2020
Another COVID death recorded, total now 39
