Another break in at Munroe Road Hindu Temple

THERE was another break-in at the Munroe Road Hindu Temple on Thursday morning.

Secretary General of the Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj confirmed the incident, saying it was “deeply distressing.”

“Earlier this morning, the sanctity of the Munroe Road Hindu Temple was violently disrupted by intruders wielding bolt cutters.”

He said by noon on Thursday, police were trying to determine what was stolen.

Maharaj called for the robbery to be condemned.

“It is not just an attack on a physical structure but a direct assault on our shared principles of faith, tolerance, and mutual respect.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the TT Police Service (TTPS) for their swift response. Their dedication underscores our collective commitment to ensuring that all places of worship remain inviolable sanctuaries of peace and spiritual refuge.

“Let this event serve as a stark reminder that we must redouble our efforts to protect these sacred spaces.”

The story will be updated as soon as more information comes to hand.