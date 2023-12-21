Animal activist: Reconsider fireworks this Christmas season

News

Animal activist Marisa Ramnath-Garibdass –

Animal activist Marisa Ramnath-Garibdass is asking that people reconsider using fireworks over the holidays to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s. She asks the public to consider the impact it has, not only on animals, but people and the environment.

Many pet owners can attest to the discomfort fireworks bring to their animals, especially cats and dogs whose hearing is much more sensitive than humans. Almost annually, these effects are highlighted near times when fireworks are used like for Divali, New Year’s and Independence Day.

However, Ramnath-Garibdass said the effects were not limited to domesticated animals.

“For wildlife, the cacophony disrupts their natural habitats and can lead to disorientation, dislocation, and even death. Birds may abandon their nests, leaving their young vulnerable.”

Additionally, Ramnath-Garibdass said sensitive human populations like the elderly, those with conditions like autism and Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) are also negatively impacted by the loud burst.

“The bright flashes and loud noises can be overwhelming and lead to sensory overload. This can result in heightened stress, discomfort and, in some cases, panic attacks. By neglecting the needs of this community, we risk excluding them from the celebrations.”

On the environment, she said, the toxic chemicals used in fireworks produce pollutants which contaminate the air and water. Those pollutants are not only detrimental to the environment but also to human health.

“The residue from fireworks, which includes heavy metals, remains in the soil and can harm plant life. Fireworks displays held near bodies of water can lead to water pollution, endangering aquatic ecosystems.”

Furthermore, Ramnath-Garibdass said there were always stories in the news highlighting the damage to infrastructure caused almost annually by fireworks and lanterns.

In January, three businesses in Port of Spain were damaged by fire owing to fireworks.

In January 2022, some 25 East Port of Spain residents were left homeless after four houses, two cars and an electricity pole were destroyed in a blaze investigators believed stemmed from fireworks or a lantern.

She lauded the organisers of the Divali Nagar who chose to forgo its customary Divali show this year.

She also encouraged people to seek out eco-friendly alternatives as means of celebrations like light shows or LED displays.