The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

The Bar­keep­ers & Op­er­a­tors As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T is call­ing on Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to lead the 20,000 em­ploy­ees and 5,000 own­ers in the bar in­dus­try out of what they de­scribe as the lo­cal cri­sis that they have been plunged in­to due to COVID-19.