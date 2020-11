Dozens of sup­port­ers of Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump chant­i­ng “Stop the count!” de­scend­ed on a bal­lot-tal­ly­ing cen­ter in De­troit yes­ter­day, while thou­sands of an­ti-Trump pro­test­ers de­mand­ing a com­plete vote count in the still-un­de­cid­ed pres­i­den­tial con­test took to the streets in cities across the US.