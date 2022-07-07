Angostura launches Zenith rum at $20,000 per bottle

News

Angostura’s Zenith rum – Courtesy Angostura

Angostura has launched the latest addition to its Private Cask Collection, the ultra-premium Zenith rum, to be sold at $20,400 or US$3,000 per bottle. Proceeds from Zenith sales will contribute to a scholarship for a young art or music student, the company says.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said it had only produced 195 bottles of the rum globally.

Angostura Holdings Ltd chairman Terrence Bharath said, “In keeping with our ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives, we are pleased to announce that part proceeds from the sale of the 195 bottles of Zenith will go towards providing a scholarship for a deserving young person to be given the opportunity to pursue studies in music or art.

“We feel that it is our social duty to help those underprivileged communities where there are persons who possess the inherent creative gifts to rise above their circumstances and soar in reaching their goals.”

The statement said Zenith was blended from rums produced by “two of Trinidad and Tobago’s most iconic distilleries – Caroni 1975 Ltd and Angostura Ltd” and aged in charred American oak casks that were once used for bourbon.

Angostura’s Zenith rum –

“Zenith combines flavours of sweet and smoky depths, delivering a fine character with a unique blend of Angostura and Caroni aged rums ranging from 20 to 23 years old.”

In noting that Zenith spent three years in development, Bharath said, “We are constantly striving to bring the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago to rum connoisseurs around the world and the launch of Angostura Zenith demonstrates our commitment to producing world-class rums.”

Zenith is now available at select retailers.