Angostura director resigns

The House of Angostura, Eastern Main Road, Laventille.

Fabio Di Giammarco has resigned as a director of Angostura Holdings Ltd. Di Giammarco’s resignation takes effect on January 31.

In a media release, the board of directors acknowledged Di Giammarco’s contribution to Angostura and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

The announcement was made by corporate secretary Kathryna Baptiste-Assee, pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules.