Anglican vicar general reacts to queen’s death

News

Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet hosted by President Max Richards in 2009 at the President’s House. File Photo/ Sureash Cholai

Aside from her role as head of state of the UK and 15 Commonwealth realms, Queen Elizabeth II served as the head of the church of England.

The Anglican church is among the oldest churches in TT, established in 1797.

Anglican vicar general Edwin Primus issued a statement commemorating the queen’s example, life and work.

Primus sent condolences on behalf of the church in the diocese of TT. He addressed his sympathy to “the royal family, the Church of England, the people of England, the Commonwealth and all others who mourn.”

He described the magnitude of the queen’s passing as “a tremendous loss, not only to those who she served with great dignity but to the wider world.”

He recalled the queen’s quiet demeanour and her lifelong dedication to her work and service to others. He noted her commitment to her family, her people and the 500 charities she supported.

She used “her influence and her position to make a difference in the life of people all over the world.”

Through her labours, he said,”We have experienced her, dedication, discipline, kindness and strong work ethic.”

He commended the queen’s service to her family, her country, the Commonwealth and the citizens of the world whom she tirelessly served, and the differences she made.

But most importantly, as vicar general he admired “her devotion to her faith and her God.” For that, he said, she was “an inspiration to us as a church.”

He prayed that the Lord granted her eternal rest and thatperpetual light might shine upon her, adding, “May she rest in peace!”