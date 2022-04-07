Anglican Church marks 150 years in Trinidad and Tobago with 150 days of celebration

News

Dean Emeritus Dr Knolly Clarke

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Anglican church in Trinidad and Tobago, and it will mark its triple jubilee with 150 days of celebration.

At the launch on Thursday, at the hall of All Saints’ Anglican Church in Port of Spain, Dean Emeritus Dr Knolly Clarke said the church has had a long history of influence in culture, education, and social outreach in TT.

He said tit has contributed to the development of homes including St Mary’s in Tacarigua and the St Michael’s Home for Boys in Diego Martin.

Citing the historical significance of the church in its communities, Clarke said, “We were not a diocese right away. It was a journey, a journey that began in 1797, when the British came to TT.”

He said the Church of England was one of the first in TT used by British soldiers.

He also said many of the churches were established in south Trinidad from its inception, adding he has learned a lot in his time in the church from its south parishes.

Some of the activities planned for the coming weeks include the launch of a scholarship programme through which an annual recipient can do a master’s programme in Christian studies.

The church will also visit all its primary and secondary schools in May, when the clergy will share with students the history of the church. Some of the schools the church established aree Bishop Anstey High School and Bishop’s School in Tobago, St Stephen’s College in Princes Town, and Trinity College in Moka.

An anniversary service at the end of the 150 days will be held, but a venue is yet to be identified, as restoration work on the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain is continuing. Chair of the Trinity Cathedral 200th anniversary committee Dr Phoedra Pierre said the church is still collecting funds for the cathedral and much of the fundraising efforts will benefit that campaign.

Knolly said the cathedral is a signature part of the city.

“Laventille has always been a part of the church,” he said, adding much of the limestone in the cathdral’s construction came from the quarry in Laventille and it was built with the help of some of the squatters that occupied the land where the church stands now.