Anglican bishop calls on citizens: Make Trinidad and Tobago better

News

Bishop Claude Berkley delivers his sermonre, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, for opening of the 2023-2024 law term on Friday – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley says the time has come for a new season of justice in TT where everyone plays their part to ensure the country does not slip into a downward moral spiral.

“Everyone has a part to play. It is everyone’s business. We are an honourable republic,” he said.

However, Berkley said, “Every time we offend each other, we cause injustice to ourselves and the downward moral spiral is exacerbated. I do not think TT is there, but we must be careful not to slip, but keep the nation at an optimum level.

Berkely delivered his message during his sermon at the ceremonial opening of the 2023/2024 law term at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on Friday.

Using the teachings of the Book of Judges to illustrate his message, Berkley said Friday’s law-term opening was not only about judges and lawyers, but citizens taking on a new mandate.

However, he called on judges to take the lead in offering leadership as, he said, they were uniquely poised to do so.

The primary message of Judges is that God will not allow sin to go unpunished and according to Berkley, offences against others “ultimately fall back on ourselves.”

“Hold on and execute the responsibilities ascribed to you. When you fail to make a proper judgment, it will come back around.”

He said many in leadership positions often “argue vehemently” for it, but fail to take on the responsibilities it carries.

“It is not only for judges but teachers, parents and politicians must keep the nation at its optimum level…

“The murder of children, the murder rate in itself, the assault of the elderly, the violence against women and misuse of budgetary allocation for unfair gain or misuse of administrative processes are offences against the people.”

Berkely warned, “Whoever engages in this will feel the full brunt…Wrong judgments will come back to haunt us…We have the opportunity to make adjustments.”

He also said it was time to move beyond partial obedience to the law, corrupt procedures and ungodly, selfish and wilful behaviour. These, he said, caused humiliation and despair.

“We can do better, we have done better and today, we must resolve to go forward.”

The bishop’s sermon followed a welcome prayer by the Rev Dr Shelley-Ann Tenia, dean and rector of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, where the service of worship for the law-term opening is usually held. However, the cathedral is under repair and was not available to the Judiciary.

There were also prayers by a handful of peer resolution volunteers from the Children’s Court, who are trained to recommend sanctions for children who are before the court for minor offences.

The move to NAPA was mainly to accommodate the increased number of judges, since the Convocation Hall at the Hall of Justice can no longer accommodate them all. All 14 Appeal Court judges and almost all of the 44 High Court judges attended the ceremonial opening as well as High Court Masters and registrars.

There was a sombre but celebratory mood at NAPA, which was designated a court to facilitate the sitting of the Supreme Court.

It was also the first in-person cermonial opening since the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the term opened with a virtual address by Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and there was no parade or inspection of the troops.

On Friday, the religious service at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium was followed by Archie’s address. Once the court was adjourned, the Chief Justice inspected the troops at NAPA’s front entrance after a parade by the Defence Force on Frederick Street.

Students from the nearby Holy Name Convent and St Mary’s College lined the wrought-iron fence inside Memorial Park to view the parade. A handful of students were earlier allowed into the auditorium to witness the ceremonal opening.

The ceremony was attended by President Christine Kangaloo, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, Ministers Stuart Young, Pennelope Beckles and Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, lawyers, court staff, members of the diplomatic corps, vice-chancellor and principal of The UWI St Augustine Campus Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders and Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix, among others.

The religious programme was punctuated by musical interludes from the QED trio of Raymond Edwards, Nigel Floyd and Eddie Cumberbatch and an upbeat and lively musical performance by pannists Johann Chuckaree and Joshua Regrello, who had their audience grooving in their seats.