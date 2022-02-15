Ancil on Tracy’s criticism: I’m not playing blame game

Tobago

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis during a recent interview at Waves restaurant, Black Rock, Tobago. – David Reid

Former THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis said he is not playing the blame game, after outgoing PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine suggested his unilateral decisions may have played a part in the party’s 14-1 defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the December 6, 2021 THA election.

Dennis also said he has no regrets in his decision to not start any new projects after the six-six tie in the January 25, 2021 THA election. The unprecedented deadlock left the holdover PNM administration without a clear mandate from the people. While the Elections and Boundaries Commission, on direction from Parliament, adjusted the number of seats in Tobago from 12 to 15, to reduce the likelihood of a tie, Dennis had promised to govern the assembly with restraint.

Davidson-Celestine told Newsday, “He took on himself to declare that no new projects were to be implemented at a time when people were demanding that the THA respond to their needs. I have never led the THA, my only responsibility was to lead the party into an election. People look to the performance of the administration to determine whether or not to support. So how could my style be brought into question but not his?”

Questioned whether in hindsight he would have done things different, Dennis in a WhatsApp message said: “Nope.”

He added, “It was the right thing to do in the circumstances.”

Dennis has announced his intention to vie for PNM Tobago Council leadership at its April 24 internal election. Davidson-Celestine, who took control of the party in January 2020, will not be seeking re-election.

Dennis said rebuilding the party is his focus at this time.

“I am not interested in any back and forth or blame-laying with anybody. What I’m interested in is the rebuilding of this distinguished organisation here in Tobago called the People’s National Movement, and that is where my focus will be.”

He said the party is yet to do an assessment of its defeat in the THA election.

“At the appropriate time, the party will do its assessment of the last THA election, and that will of course include hearing from the members of the party and the people of Tobago, generally, so that we get a clear understanding as to where we are as an organisation, as to what are the issues that caused the people of Tobago to reject the PNM this time around after 20 years.

“That will give us a clear idea as to where we need to go as a political organisation – and that is my interest at this point.”

He added: “That is why I am running for the leadership of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement, to bring the kind of sober, people-centred and future-driven leadership that is required for this very difficult rebuilding process over the next couple years.”

Contacted on the issue, Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, the only PNM candidate to win his seat in the last election, said: “I honestly have no comment and really prefer to focus my energies on representing the people of Darrel Spring/Whim, providing a credible minority voice in the Assembly Legislature on behalf of all the people of Tobago and also working with the party membership at all levels to ensure we rebuild and reunite the party going forward.”