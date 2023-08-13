Analyst: How will Tobago People’s Party finance its operations?

News

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is welcomed by supporters during a meeting on the formation of the Tobago People’s Party at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on April 4. – David Reid

POLITICAL scientist Derek Ramsamooj is wondering how the Farley Augustine-led Tobago People’s Party (TPP) intends to finance its operations.

“Is there going to be any money whatsoever from official THA funding?” he asked, ahead of the party’s 5pm launch on Sunday at the ‘stage in the sea,’ Milford Road, Scarborough.

“We have seen the challenges when it comes to public procurement policy. What safeguards would the population have to ensure no funding that deals with governance ends up in the political outbox?”

Ramsamooj also wondered if the TPP could transfer the mandate of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) without people participating or voting for it.

The TPP was formed in April, four months after Augustine and his executive resigned from the Watson Duke-led PDP and declared themselves independents in the THA.

The PDP had secured a convincing 14-1 victory over the PNM in the December 6, 2021, THA election. But eight months later, Duke accused the administration of failing to assist a Roxborough cultural group who had gone to New York to perform.

Duke subsequently fired Augustine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as deputy leaders. He also resigned as deputy chief secretary and was replaced by BYisrael.

Earlier this week, images of the TPP’s symbol – a predominantly blue montage of an anchor, trees, ocean and an island – began circulating on social media. The text on the image read, A Sea of Change is Coming.”

The party has been registered with the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

On Saturday, Ramsamooj also wondered if the formation of the TPP was “politically ethical and acceptable to the type of governance we wish to practice.

“Are they going to define the governance structure between Tobago and Trinidad within our present constitution? And what is their development plan for Tobago?

He suggested that the establishment of a new political entity may have an effect on the constitutional arrangements between TT as a unitary state.

“Are they trying to create some sort of federal governance structure between Tobago and Trinidad like what we see in St Kitts and Nevis?”

If the THA is to be controlled by the TPP, Ramsamooj said, there are several factors to be considered.

He said as a small, developing state, the party must state its position with respect to unity within Tobago and its relationship within the context of Trinidad and Tobago.

Ramsamooj argued the most significant element now in Tobago’s development is the governance structure.

“We can recall that former prime minister ANR Robinson, who also was head of the THA at one point, his historical posturing was that of the governance of Tobago.

“Are we going to see a resurrection of such political thinking? Or is there going to be a new political dynamic for the younger population?”

He said the TPP must also state its position with respect to the implementation of the property tax in Tobago “within the framework of Tobago attempting to have a thriving tourism sector and an independent small to medium business class.”

It must also state its position on the environment and the development in the tourism sector.

Political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, meanwhile, believes the highly-contentious relationship that has developed between the government and the THA within the past few months may work against the PNM as the TPP strategises to win the Tobago East and West seats in the 2025 general election.

He believes the party will have an impact on the island’s electorate.

“The so-called attacks that the PNM has been putting on the heads of Farley Augustine, I will think that that may very well backfire as they go forward.”

Ragoonath added, “I have always held to the position that the level of the PNM’s defeat in the December 2021 THA election was as a direct result of their behavior after they had the six-six tie and my position has always been that the Tobagonian electorate did not necessarily forgive the PNM for not wanting to share power but rather for being too greedy in their negotiations that they had in February, March 2021.”

He noted from the January 2021 to the December 2021 THA election, the PNM lost some 2,000 votes.

“The Tobagonian electorate, I always say, is not like a Trinidadian electorate, which is tribal. The Tobagonian electorate is a much more mature electorate who will stand up for what they believe is right and not simply go along because they have the support of the party. That is why I felt that the PNM would have lost some 2,000 votes between January and December.”

Ragoonath continued, “If the Tobagonian electorate feels that central government is pressuring the duly-elected THA administration, then they might very well decide, if we have to get greater autonomy and respect from Trinidad, we will have to go with a Tobago-based party. That is the context in which I think that the TPP has the opportunity to build on and take themselves forward.”

With just two years to go before the next general election, Ragoonath said the TPP has significant ground to cover to earn the acceptance of a significant per centage of the electorate.

“It is important that he (Augustine) starts the mobilisation process now to get the party going in order that he tries to wrestle the two seats away from the PNM.”Ragoonath believes autonomy will be high on the TPP’s agenda.

“As they move forward, they are going to push the autonomy agenda. That is their fight with the PNM because what they will say is that since the THA election they have heard nothing more from the PNM and central government and they are going to use that autonomy issue in Tobago to say that the PNM is not interested in it.

“That is the narrative that he is going to build on as he moves forward for the next two and a half years in preparing himself and building the party for the next election.”