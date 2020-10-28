An screenshot of an Instagram feed from DSS owner Kerron Clarke showing officers going through documents at his La Horquetta operation yesterday. UK, Bajan cops co-ordinate 2nd DSS raid20201028, UK, Bajan cops co-ordinate 2nd DSS raid, An screenshot of an Instagram feed from DSS owner Kerron Clarke showing officers going through documents at his La Horquetta operation yesterday. UK, Bajan cops co-ordinate 2nd DSS raidbyMark Bassant, UK, Bajan cops co-ordinate 2nd DSS raid, UK, Bajan cops co-ordinate 2nd DSS raid
Wed Oct 28 , 2020