American Airlines flight attendant shot dead, friend wounded in Wallerfield shooting

A visit to a friend’s house in Wallerfield led to the murder of one man and the wounding of another on Tuesday night.

Police said American Airlines flight attendant Shakir Wells, 22, and his 19-year-old friend went to visit another friend at Antigua Road, Wallerfield, at around 11.30 pm.

Upon reaching the house, Wells spoke with a woman outside the house when they were confronted by men who shot Wells and his friend several times.

The gunmen got into Wells’ silver Hyundai Elantra and drove off.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Officers from the Valencia police post went to the scene and took Wells and his wounded friend to the Arima Hospital where Wells was declared dead at around 1.52 am on Wednesday.

The wounded man was taken to another hospital where he remained in stable condition up to Wednesday morning.

Police from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene.

Officers from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found and seized four live rounds and five spent shells.