Ameen: Government must address school violence

News

File photo: Khadijah Ameen

St Augustine MP Khadija Ameen said government must address what she described as “the outrageous” increase in school violence and its impact on society.

Speaking at the UNC’s Monday Night Report at Hillview College, Tunapuna, Ameen claimed there had been a huge upsurge of violence in schools, as well as an alarming increase in school drop outs, prevalent in schools along the East/West corridor and in St George East and West.

“The government must be held accountable for these recent developments. They have a responsibility to ensure that schools are safe environments for students to learn and grow, which includes implementing policies and practices that promote a culture of non-violence and respect.

“The government has to be called out for failing to provide support for families and children, including social welfare and mental health programmes, and also failing to uphold the laws against child sexual abuse.

“The government has been negligent, as there is a shortage of guidance officers, social workers and underpaid teachers in our education system. So many vacancies and yet you still won’t hire. They have also failed to create a healthy learning environment.”

The MP said girls in particular were at high risk, especially those coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Girls are in school gangs, girls are in fights every day. They are being sexually harassed and even raped in schools. Some young ladies face poverty, neglect, abuse.

“Living conditions lead to anger, frustration, and hopeless, and it sometimes manifests in violent behaviour. What is the government doing to address the underlying problem?

“Other factors like family dynamics also affect our girls. Some young girls come from a household where they witness or experience domestic violence, they see gang violence happening around them, they witness murder, and that normalises the violence to them.

“Additionally some girls have experienced abuse and trauma themselves, leading to violent tendencies. That kind of exposure and desensitisation to violence, and a belief that violence is an acceptable way to resolve conflict has to be addressed.”

Ameen criticised Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly for comments made in May and November 2022 saying that school violence is on the decline, despite daily viral videos of school fights and violence.

She noted that organisations such as The TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA), National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA), and Concerned Parents Movement of TT (CPMTT), have also voiced their concerns about the upsurge in school violence.