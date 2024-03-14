Ameen after pipeline bursts: WASA must provide enough truck-borne water

News

UNC MP Khadijah Ameen. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

ST AUGUSTINE MP Khadijah Ameen is calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to provide adequate truck-borne water to residents affected by its burst pipeline near the Curepe interchange on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

In a statement sent on March 14, Ameen said, “It is crucial that WASA provide truck-borne water to residents and to the schools in the area while repairs are being conducted. The common practice seems to be that there is at least a one-week wait for delivery of truck-borne water after a customer makes a request; however, given the circumstances and the population density of the affected area, I am appealing for the necessary supplemental resources.

On Thursday, videos of the burst pipeline near Kaydonna Roundabout began circulating on social media. The authority on Thursday morning, posted a message on its social media, advising customers in north Trinidad serviced by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant that there would be disruption in their service due to the burst pipeline.

The statement said the authority turned off the water supply so a crew could assess the damage and what repairs would be needed.

The areas affected are Oropune Gardens, parts of St Augustine, Curepe, Valsayn, St Joseph, Champs Fleurs, Mt Hope and Mt Lambert.

The statement told customers a limited truck-borne water service is available.