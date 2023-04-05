Amcham weighs in on Trump arrest: No one above the law

News

Donald Trump

AP Photo –

Head of the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) Nirad Tewarie says the organisation looks forward to the outcome of court proceedings against former US President Donald Trump.

Trump was the United States’ 45th President between 2015 and 2020.

He surrendered to authorities at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of felony counts falsifying business records related to his alleged role in “hush money” payments toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

This is the first time a former US President has had to plead to criminal charges.

Responding to Newsday’s questions via WhatsApp Tewarie said while everyone had to obey the law, they were also entitled to a fair trial.

“The rule of law is the basis for a competitive business environment and a just society.

“No person should be above the law.

“Neither should anyone be denied the presumption of innocence.

“Like the rest of the world, we look forward to the outcome of the judicial process.”

Amcham seeks the advancement of trade and investment between TT and the Americas.

Responding to Newsday’s questions via email, a spokesperson from the US Embassy in TT declined comment.

“The U.S. Embassy does not comment on pending legal matters.”