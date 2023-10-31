AMCHAM TT celebrates ‘business titan’ Helen Bhagwansingh

News

Helen Bhagwansingh – File Photo/Sureash Cholai

AMCHAM TT, in a release, expressed sadness over the passing of long-standing member Helen Bhagwansingh, who died on Monday morning.

“Bhagwansingh has left a powerful and lasting legacy in TT as a true daughter of the soil whose professional highlights saw her being recognised with the nation’s highest honour, the Order of the Republic of TT for her Community Service in 2011,” the release said.

AMCHAM recognised her commitment to family, hard work and building success, which took Bhagwansingh’s small store and turned it into a thriving business which employs over 1,200 people.

“Bhagwansingh donated $5M to diabetes research to assist in reducing the incidence of the disease in TT,” the release said. “She touched many lives and helped thousands of people throughout her years in business. AMCHAM TT is forever grateful for the support and contributions that Bhagwansingh’s Hardware and Steel Industries Ltd has shown to our organisation over the years and to the citizens of TT.”